Tyrese Campbell: Stoke City striker signs new four-and-a-half-year contract

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship club.

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic were both reportedly interested in the 20-year-old son of ex-Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell, whose current deal expires at the end of the season.

But Campbell has now committed himself to the relegation-threatened Potters.

"I'm really pleased that Tyrese has decided to stay with us," said Stoke manager Michael O'Neill.

"He's an exciting young player with a great deal of potential. It would have been a real shame to see him develop and progress with another club.

"We've spoken at length. I've assured him he will continue to get opportunities in the first-team if he continues to perform at the level we all know he's capable of."

Campbell will miss Saturday's home game with Swansea City, having picked up a hamstring injury after scoring the winner in Monday night's 1 -0 win at Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion, a result that lifted the Potters four points clear of trouble.

After making his breakthough at Stoke with four substitute appearances at the back end of their Premier League era in April 2018, he scored twice on his first Potters start - in last season's FA Cup third-round replay defeat by Shrewsbury Town.

He then had a successful loan stint at Shrewsbury, scoring five times for Sam Ricketts' League One side.

He has had more of a chance at Stoke this season, both under Nathan Jones and O'Neill, since his arrival in November.

Campbell scored the opener in what proved to be O'Neill's last win as Stoke boss - the 2-0 home win over Fulham.

That was the first in a run of five goals in Stoke's last nine league matches - and the Potters have won all the four game he has netted in.

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes said: "It's no secret that there has been some uncertainty about his future with the club as he was attracting a lot of interest, including from clubs in the Premier League.

"He has already formed a good relationship with Michael O'Neill and we are really pleased that he feels he can fulfil his ambitions as a Stoke City player."