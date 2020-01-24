Kepa Arrizabalaga: Frank Lampard says Chelsea goalkeeper needs to improve

Kepa Arrizabalaga cost Chelsea a record £71m from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2018

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he is not aiming to sign a goalkeeper in January but said Kepa Arrizabalaga must improve after recent errors.

Kepa has been criticised for letting in goals against Newcastle and Arsenal.

"I'm not looking at signing a goalkeeper now," Lampard told BBC Sport. "I'm aware of the criticism, but I'm not affected by it.

"Kepa knows there have been mistakes that have cost goals. That's the nature of it and that needs to improve."

Despite links with Burnley and England stopper Nick Pope, Lampard said he would not be making changes to his squad, although deputy Willy Caballero will play in Saturday's FA Cup tie at Hull.

Lampard also said that top scorer Tammy Abraham will miss the fourth-round cup tie at Championship side Hull because of an ankle injury sustained in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Tuesday.

Abraham, who has scored 15 goals this season, might also miss Chelsea's Premier League trip to Leicester the following weekend.

"The good news with Tammy is he hasn't fractured anything, but it's not clear-cut," Lampard added.

"He's not fit for the weekend, whether he'll be fit for Leicester, we're still not sure."

Lampard admitted that the problem was "relevant" to his desire to bring in a player which would help his team convert chances, but he said it would not alter the situation of striker Olivier Giroud, who is reportedly close to signing for Inter Milan.

Chelsea have been linked with Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani but Lampard said Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare was "not on his radar for this window".

Lampard, who said the transfer window had been "tough", added: "The impetus to bring in a striker or players that can get on the end of chances is there and we have to be honest about that.

"Recent games have shown that if we are creating chances and not scoring. that's one problem; but if you're creating 20 chances a game, then it can be crucial.

"It doesn't absolutely change the situation, but with Tammy being our main source of goals it's very relevant.

"With Olivier, we are still in the same position. We will keep in contact with other clubs and if and when that's agreed, we will let you know. He's still our player on those terms."