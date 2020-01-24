Dean Brill: Leyton Orient goalkeeper retires and joins club coaching staff

Dean Brill was an ever-present in the league last season as Leyton Orient won the National League title

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill has retired from playing and joined the League Two club's coaching staff.

The 34-year-old was set to miss the rest of the campaign after sustaining a hamstring injury in December which required surgery.

Brill joined the O's in the summer of 2017 and went on to make 89 league appearances for the east London club.

He began his career at Luton Town and had spells at Oldham Athletic, Barnet, Inverness, and Colchester United.

Brill made over 410 appearances in all competitions over the course of his career.

"I know him coming into the staff now will offer us a wealth of experience," Orient head coach Ross Embleton told the club website.

"He has a real drive and wants to make a real difference at the club."