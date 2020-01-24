Derry City: Norwegian striker Tim Nilsen joins Candystripes

Tim Nilsen's former clubs include Swedish side Ljunskile and Khimki of Russia

Derry City have added Norwegian forward Tim Nilsen to their squad as they prepare for the start of the Premier Division next month.

The 27-year-old arrives at the Brandywell after scoring 32 goals in 53 games for Fredrikstad FK in Norway.

Nilsen has been training with the Candystripes and scored a double in a pre-season friendly win over Finn Harps on Wednesday night.

"He has a high pedigree as a player," said City boss Declan Devine.

He added: "We were reluctant to play him against Finn Harps 'cause we'd seen enough about him and had done our homework on him.

"He was certainly everything we'd look for to bring to the club."

Nilsen, who has also played for Swedish side Ljunskile and Russian club Khimki, will be available for Derry's league opener against champions Dundalk on 14 February.

His arrival comes three days after Derry brought in defender Colm Horgan from Premier Division rivals Cork City.