Erin Simon: West Ham United full-back signs for Houston Dash

Erin Simon (right) played 89 minutes of last May's Women's FA Cup final

Former United States Under-23 full-back Erin Simon has left West Ham United and signed for NWSL outfit Houston Dash.

The 25-year-old had been with the Women's Super League club since the summer of 2018.

She made 25 appearances for Matt Beard's side in total, but only four competitive appearances this season.

A statement from the Hammers thanked Simon "for all her efforts during her tenure with the club" and wished her every success in the future.