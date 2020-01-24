Steph Houghton: Manchester City and England captain extends contract to 2022

Steph Houghton has been capped 117 times at senior international level for England

England captain Steph Houghton has signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City, keeping her at the Women's Super League club until 2022.

The 31-year-old has been with City since 2014 and has helped them win six major trophies, including the 2016 WSL title and two Women's FA Cups.

Centre-back Houghton, who received an MBE in 2016, had previously played for Arsenal, Leeds and Sunderland.

Her existing deal had been set to expire at the end of this season.

"I'm really delighted. I've been here for six years and I've been made to feel at home," she told the club's website. "This is my club and I've enjoyed so many amazing memories here so far.

"I've seen the club from the beginning - back when we only had five professional players - and I've seen it grow to be the best club in England, if not Europe.

"Both on and off the pitch, the club has developed me as a player and a person, having the people we have around us, the unbelievable facilities and stadium.

"It's a special place for me and my family live in Manchester now. It was a pretty easy decision."

The club's head of women's football Gavin Makel added: "We are thrilled that Steph has committed her future to Manchester City.

"Her leadership skills are second to none and she never fails to amaze everybody here at Manchester City with her passion, drive and hunger to improve."

Man City are currently top of the WSL table, ahead of defending champions Arsenal on goal-difference.

Houghton's side travel to local rivals Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (12:45 GMT).

You can watch Saturday's Manchester derby live on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app, along with live text commentary online.