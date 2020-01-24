German Bundesliga
B Dortmund5Köln1

Erling Braut Haaland scores two more in Dortmund win over Cologne

Erling Braut Haaland
Erling Braut Haaland has scored 33 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this season

Erling Braut Haaland followed up his debut hat-trick with two more goals off the bench as Borussia Dortmund hammered Cologne to continue their pursuit of Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.

Haaland netted twice in his 26 minutes on the pitch to seal Dortmund's win.

Before that, England winger Jadon Sancho set up the opener for Raphael Guerreiro and netted his side's third, either side of Marco Reus' neat finish.

Mark Uth had made it 3-1 before Haaland stole the limelight once again.

The 19-year-old Leeds-born striker - the son of former Norway international Alf Inge Haaland - has now scored his first five goals in a Bundesliga record 57 minutes of football for Dortmund.

He is not the only record breaker in the Dortmund side, with Sancho - at 19 years and 305 days - becoming the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 24 goals in the division.

