Ian Poveda: Leeds United sign Manchester City winger on four-and-a-half-year deal

Ian Poveda's only appearance for Manchester City came in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final win over Burton Albion last season

Leeds United have signed Manchester City winger Ian Poveda for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 19-year-old England international made one appearance for the Premier League champions.

He could make his debut in Tuesday's home game against Millwall.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are second in the Championship, one point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and four ahead of third-placed Fulham.

