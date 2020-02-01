Preston North End v Swansea City
-
- From the section Championship
Match report to follow later.
Match facts
- Preston are unbeaten in three home league games against Swansea (W2 D1) since losing 2-0 to September 2008.
- Swansea are looking to complete their first league double over Preston since the 2008-09 season.
- Preston manager Alex Neil won his first league match against Swansea in November 2015 with Norwich but is since winless in four against the Swans (D1 L3).
- Swansea have lost three of their last five away Championship games (W1 D1 L3) after losing none of their opening nine on the road this season.
- 10 of Preston's last 14 league goals have been scored in the first half, including all three goals in their 3-0 win over Barnsley in their last league match.
- Swansea's Andre Ayew has scored 10 league goals this season, the first time he's reached that tally in a season since his first campaign at the Swans in 2015-16.