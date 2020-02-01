Hull City v Brentford
Line-ups
Hull
- 1Long
- 2Lichaj
- 5Burke
- 3Tafazolli
- 23Kingsley
- 37Da Silva Lopes
- 18Honeyman
- 31Lewis-Potter
- 36Irvine
- 43Wilks
- 27Magennis
Substitutes
- 8Batty
- 9Eaves
- 11Maddison
- 13Ingram
- 17McLoughlin
- 24Balogh
- 41Kane
Brentford
- 1Raya
- 22Dalsgaard
- 23Jeanvier
- 5Pinnock
- 3Henry
- 8Jensen
- 6Nørgaard
- 14Dasilva
- 19Mbeumo
- 11Watkins
- 10Benrahma
Substitutes
- 4Yearwood
- 16Valencia Castillo
- 17Marcondes
- 21Dervisoglu
- 28Daniels
- 32Racic
- 35Rasmussen
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match report to follow later.
Match facts
- Hull have won their last four home league matches against Brentford since a 3-2 defeat back in September 1998.
- Brentford have won one of their last seven league games against Hull (D2 L4), a 5-1 triumph in February 2019 at Griffin Park.
- Hull have lost their last four games in all competitions, last losing five consecutively in April 2012 under Nick Barmby.
- 11 of Brentford's last 12 defeats in all competitions have been by a one-goal margin, with the Bees losing their last two games 1-0.
- Hull have failed to score with any of their last 41 shots in the Championship since a Jarrod Bowen goal on New Year's Day - their only goal in this time came via a Richard Stearman own goal in their defeat against Huddersfield. Brentford have failed to score in their last three games in all competitions, attempting 35 shots without success.