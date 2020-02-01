Championship
Hull12:30Brentford
Venue: KCOM Stadium, England

Hull City v Brentford

Line-ups

Hull

  • 1Long
  • 2Lichaj
  • 5Burke
  • 3Tafazolli
  • 23Kingsley
  • 37Da Silva Lopes
  • 18Honeyman
  • 31Lewis-Potter
  • 36Irvine
  • 43Wilks
  • 27Magennis

Substitutes

  • 8Batty
  • 9Eaves
  • 11Maddison
  • 13Ingram
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 24Balogh
  • 41Kane

Brentford

  • 1Raya
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 23Jeanvier
  • 5Pinnock
  • 3Henry
  • 8Jensen
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 14Dasilva
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 11Watkins
  • 10Benrahma

Substitutes

  • 4Yearwood
  • 16Valencia Castillo
  • 17Marcondes
  • 21Dervisoglu
  • 28Daniels
  • 32Racic
  • 35Rasmussen
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match facts

  • Hull have won their last four home league matches against Brentford since a 3-2 defeat back in September 1998.
  • Brentford have won one of their last seven league games against Hull (D2 L4), a 5-1 triumph in February 2019 at Griffin Park.
  • Hull have lost their last four games in all competitions, last losing five consecutively in April 2012 under Nick Barmby.
  • 11 of Brentford's last 12 defeats in all competitions have been by a one-goal margin, with the Bees losing their last two games 1-0.
  • Hull have failed to score with any of their last 41 shots in the Championship since a Jarrod Bowen goal on New Year's Day - their only goal in this time came via a Richard Stearman own goal in their defeat against Huddersfield. Brentford have failed to score in their last three games in all competitions, attempting 35 shots without success.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29167646262055
2West Brom291411451331853
3Nottm Forest29149640281251
4Fulham29147842301249
5Brentford291451044222247
6Bristol City2913884340347
7Preston2913794234846
8Swansea2912983433145
9Millwall29111173835344
10Blackburn29127104236643
11Cardiff30101374243-143
12Sheff Wed29126114033742
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull29116124138339
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR29115134753-638
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Huddersfield2988133345-1232
20Stoke3094173646-1031
21Charlton2979133741-430
22Wigan2968152744-1726
23Barnsley2959153554-1924
24Luton2973193763-2624
