Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall

  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in five home league games against Millwall (W3 D2) since a 2-1 defeat in September 2005.
  • Millwall haven't completed a league double over Sheffield Wednesday since the 2002-03 season.
  • Sheffield Wednesday haven't lost four consecutive home league matches since December 2012 under manager Dave Jones.
  • Millwall have lost their last two matches in all competitions, as many as they'd lost in their first 16 games under Gary Rowett (W9 D5 L2).
  • Since Christmas, Sheffield Wednesday have lost more Championship games than any other team (5).
  • Millwall's Jed Wallace has been directly involved in 19 league goals this season (10 goals, 9 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29167646262055
2West Brom291411451331853
3Nottm Forest29149640281251
4Fulham29147842301249
5Brentford291451044222247
6Bristol City2913884340347
7Preston2913794234846
8Swansea2912983433145
9Millwall29111173835344
10Blackburn29127104236643
11Cardiff30101374243-143
12Sheff Wed29126114033742
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull29116124138339
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR29115134753-638
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Huddersfield2988133345-1232
20Stoke3094173646-1031
21Charlton2979133741-430
22Wigan2968152744-1726
23Barnsley2959153554-1924
24Luton2973193763-2624
