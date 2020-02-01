West Bromwich Albion v Luton Town
Match facts
- West Brom have won their last three games against Luton in all competitions, including a 2-1 away league win at Kenilworth Road earlier this season.
- Luton Town have lost 77% of their away matches against West Brom in all competitions (P22 W3 D2 L17).
- West Brom are winless in seven league games (D4 L3), their worst run outside the top-flight since April 2000 (also seven without a win).
- Only their opponents West Brom (21) have won more points from losing positions than Luton Town (14) in the Championship this season.
- West Brom striker Charlie Austin has scored six goals as a substitute in the Championship this season, only the second player in the last six seasons to achieve that feat along with Neal Maupay in 2017-18 (seven goals).
- No team has collected fewer points against teams currently in the Championship's top-half than Luton Town this season (8).