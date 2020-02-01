Championship
West Brom15:00Luton
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Luton Town

Match report to follow later.

Match facts

  • West Brom have won their last three games against Luton in all competitions, including a 2-1 away league win at Kenilworth Road earlier this season.
  • Luton Town have lost 77% of their away matches against West Brom in all competitions (P22 W3 D2 L17).
  • West Brom are winless in seven league games (D4 L3), their worst run outside the top-flight since April 2000 (also seven without a win).
  • Only their opponents West Brom (21) have won more points from losing positions than Luton Town (14) in the Championship this season.
  • West Brom striker Charlie Austin has scored six goals as a substitute in the Championship this season, only the second player in the last six seasons to achieve that feat along with Neal Maupay in 2017-18 (seven goals).
  • No team has collected fewer points against teams currently in the Championship's top-half than Luton Town this season (8).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29167646262055
2West Brom291411451331853
3Nottm Forest29149640281251
4Fulham29147842301249
5Brentford291451044222247
6Bristol City2913884340347
7Preston2913794234846
8Swansea2912983433145
9Millwall29111173835344
10Blackburn29127104236643
11Cardiff30101374243-143
12Sheff Wed29126114033742
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull29116124138339
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR29115134753-638
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Huddersfield2988133345-1232
20Stoke3094173646-1031
21Charlton2979133741-430
22Wigan2968152744-1726
23Barnsley2959153554-1924
24Luton2973193763-2624
View full Championship table

Top Stories