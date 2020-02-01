Championship
Charlton15:00Barnsley
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Barnsley

Match report to follow later.

Match facts

  • Charlton are looking to earn consecutive home league wins over Barnsley for the first time since winning six in a row between 1981 and 1990.
  • Barnsley have lost just two of their last 12 league games against Charlton (W5 D5 L2).
  • Charlton Athletic have won only one of their last 18 games in all competitions (W1 D6 L11).
  • Barnsley have lost their last three games in all competitions, last losing four in a row in December 2017 under Paul Heckingbottom (five in a row).
  • Charlton are unbeaten in their last four home league matches, their best run at Championship level since November 2014 (a run of 10).
  • Barnsley have won just one of their last 15 away league matches (W1 D3 L11), though it did come in London in December against Millwall.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29167646262055
2West Brom291411451331853
3Nottm Forest29149640281251
4Fulham29147842301249
5Brentford291451044222247
6Bristol City2913884340347
7Preston2913794234846
8Swansea2912983433145
9Millwall29111173835344
10Blackburn29127104236643
11Cardiff30101374243-143
12Sheff Wed29126114033742
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull29116124138339
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR29115134753-638
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Huddersfield2988133345-1232
20Stoke3094173646-1031
21Charlton2979133741-430
22Wigan2968152744-1726
23Barnsley2959153554-1924
24Luton2973193763-2624
View full Championship table

Top Stories