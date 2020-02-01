Charlton Athletic v Barnsley
-
- From the section Championship
Match report to follow later.
Match facts
- Charlton are looking to earn consecutive home league wins over Barnsley for the first time since winning six in a row between 1981 and 1990.
- Barnsley have lost just two of their last 12 league games against Charlton (W5 D5 L2).
- Charlton Athletic have won only one of their last 18 games in all competitions (W1 D6 L11).
- Barnsley have lost their last three games in all competitions, last losing four in a row in December 2017 under Paul Heckingbottom (five in a row).
- Charlton are unbeaten in their last four home league matches, their best run at Championship level since November 2014 (a run of 10).
- Barnsley have won just one of their last 15 away league matches (W1 D3 L11), though it did come in London in December against Millwall.