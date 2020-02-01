League Two
Cambridge15:00Colchester
Venue: Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Colchester United

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon30175853341956
2Exeter2915953930954
3Crewe29157753351852
4Plymouth28156747301751
5Colchester301213541261549
6Northampton29147844311349
7Bradford30121173628847
8Cheltenham281112542231945
9Forest Green30128103531444
10Port Vale30111183837144
11Newport2710982724339
12Salford30109114040039
13Crawley30812104143-236
14Walsall30106142941-1236
15Grimsby2889113034-433
16Scunthorpe3089133945-633
17Oldham30712113144-1333
18Cambridge3088143142-1132
19Carlisle2988133046-1632
20Leyton Orient30710133648-1231
21Mansfield3079144148-730
22Macclesfield2971392832-428
23Morecambe3068162751-2426
24Stevenage30313142136-1522
