Plymouth Argyle v Newport County

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Danny Mayor is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe is definitely without wing-back Callum McFadzean and strikers Dom Telford and Ryan Taylor remain out.

Newport County will be without Mark O'Brien (knee), while fellow centre-back Ryan Inniss (calf) is doubtful.

But Kyle Howkins, who scored the winner when Newport hosted Plymouth in August, may play for only the second time in two months after a head injury.