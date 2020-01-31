Plymouth Argyle v Newport County
Plymouth Argyle midfielder Danny Mayor is doubtful with a hamstring injury.
Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe is definitely without wing-back Callum McFadzean and strikers Dom Telford and Ryan Taylor remain out.
Newport County will be without Mark O'Brien (knee), while fellow centre-back Ryan Inniss (calf) is doubtful.
But Kyle Howkins, who scored the winner when Newport hosted Plymouth in August, may play for only the second time in two months after a head injury.