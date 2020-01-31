Newcastle United v Norwich City

Norwich's Todd Cantwell has been battling a hamstring injury.

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle could give debuts to their new loan signings, with left-back Danny Rose definitely set to be involved.

The Magpies are still missing several players, including top scorer Jonjo Shelvey, who faces another few weeks out with a hamstring problem.

Norwich's Todd Cantwell could be fit despite sustaining a hamstring problem in the last league game.

Emi Buendia might play after two games out with a thigh issue, while Ibrahim Amadou's knee injury will be monitored.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: As a rough guide, Norwich will have to more than double their current 17 points to avoid relegation. That means they probably must win at least five of their 14 remaining games, and this has to be one on the 'hit list'.

If they can complete a first ever league double over Newcastle, then there will still be optimism over a two-week break before the Canaries host Liverpool.

The Magpies will be fine, saving a dramatic collapse, with three January loan signings designed to guard against that.

A never-ending injury list made extra bodies essential, as is the need for renewed takeover fervour NOT to affect Steve Bruce or his players.

Safety first. They're not far off it.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "Norwich are a good football team. They played really well in the Championship and they haven't changed their style.

"I've just analysed their last four or five games - I've watched them all week - and they've been very unlucky. Even though they're bottom of the pile at the moment, they're a good side."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Norwich beat the Magpies at Carrow Road in August, with Teemu Pukki scoring a hat-trick, but Newcastle have improved at the back since then.

The way Steve Bruce's side are set up, they give teams very little space and few opportunities - so I don't see Pukki having anything to celebrate this time.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won seven of their past eight home league games against Norwich.

However, Norwich are looking to complete the league double over Newcastle for the first time in the 28 seasons in which they've met.

The last five league meetings have produced 28 goals.

Fifteen of those goals came in the two most recent encounters at St James' Park, with Newcastle winning 6-2 in the Premier League in October 2015 and 4-3 in the Championship the following year.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are aiming to go four league games unbeaten for the first time this season.

Only six teams have earned more Premier League points at home this season than Newcastle's tally of 19.

However, the Magpies have scored just 12 goals at home in the league in 2019-20 - only two teams have fewer.

All five of Newcastle's Premier League home wins this season have been by a single goal margin.

Each of Newcastle's last three league goals have come in the 90th minute or later.

They are one of two clubs - along with Everton - not to have been awarded a Premier League penalty this season.

Norwich City