Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ruben Neves' equaliser earned Wolves a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in August's reverse fixture

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic serves a one-game ban, while Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe remain injured.

New signing Bruno Fernandes, who has joined from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £46.6m, is fully fit and could make his debut.

Daniel Podence may be involved for Wolves following the winger's £16.6m move from Olympiakos.

Wing-back Ruben Vinagre remains sidelined by a hamstring problem.

Forward Diogo Jota has fully recovered from a calf injury, while fit-again defender Willy Boly, who was on the bench against Liverpool, is ready to start if called upon.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@bbcjohnmurray: What a week it has been for Manchester United: a 6-0 away win, a second victory inside two months at the Etihad Stadium, and they've completed one of the most expensive transfer deals in the club's history.

However they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday by their local rivals, the week was scarred by the shocking attack on the home of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, and there remains the possibility during this match of a walk-out by supporters disaffected with the Glazer ownership.

It does, though, promise to be a very good contest, with the three previous meetings this season all closely-contested affairs.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Bruno Fernandes: "We've followed him for years but he has grown gradually during that period as well. More and more mature, more and more assured performances.

"He's a great leader of his team and, even with all the speculation that has been around him - probably every club in Europe linked with him, he's stayed focused and played some fantastic football for Sporting.

"It tells everything how professional he is and when you get to see him and meet him he's a fantastic human being."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I have been impressed by Wolves whenever I have seen them, including their last game, which ended in a narrow defeat by Liverpool.

They have easily given Liverpool their toughest test in any of their league games this season, and I think they will have too much for United.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

United's last home defeat by Wolves was a 1-0 top-flight loss in 1980, when Mel Eves scored the only goal.

They have won nine of the subsequent 11 meetings, and not trailed for a single minute.

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost just two of 11 league games this season against teams in the top half of the table prior to the latest round of fixtures, compared to six defeats in 13 matches versus clubs in the bottom half.

They could lose three successive Premier League games without scoring for just the second time - it also happened between April and May 2015.

The Reds have won 11 and lost 12 of their 32 league matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became permanent manager, both scoring and conceding 43 goals.

Manchester United's record of 34 points after 24 games is their worst total at this stage of a season since 1989-90, when they had 25 points.

