Watford v Everton

Troy Deeney has scored five of Watford's 12 league goals under Nigel Pearson.

TEAM NEWS

Watford are boosted by Danny Welbeck's return after more than three months out with a hamstring injury.

Will Hughes is also available but the game comes too soon for Ismaila Sarr, Kiko Femenia and Tom Cleverley.

Everton can call upon ex-Watford forward Richarlison, who has recovered from the knee injury that ruled him out of the last two matches.

Alex Iwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson are also available but Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: It had been smooth sailing for Watford under Nigel Pearson - who climbed out of the relegation places following a six-match unbeaten run - but all of a sudden they are back into choppy waters after losing in the dying seconds at Aston Villa last time out.

Conceding in stoppage-time seems to be an unwanted feature of this Everton side. They've had an 11-day break from competitive action but memories of that 2-2 draw against Newcastle, in which they snatched a point from the jaws of victory, will still linger.

Something I'm sure Watford will have in mind if the game remains in the balance as the clock ticks to 90 minutes...

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson on fit-again Danny Welbeck: "I've had a good chat with him and I'm delighted that he's overcome the problem he had.

"He's had a few injury issues to deal with but he's worked exceptionally hard and it's great to have him available. We just have to make sure he's back and stays available. That's the most important thing."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have improved a lot under Carlo Ancelotti, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Georgia, synth-pop singer Georgia

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are looking to beat the Hornets for the third time this season, having already recorded wins in the reverse league fixture and in the League Cup.

Watford have won just five of the previous 25 top-flight meetings (D4, L16).

All five of the Hornets' victories came at Vicarage Road, including in each of the last three attempts.

The Toffees have not won at Vicarage Road since a 3-0 victory in February 2007.

Watford

Watford are winless in two league matches after a previous five-game unbeaten streak (W4, D1).

The Hornets have taken 14 points from a possible 24 since Nigel Pearson was appointed head coach. Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Southampton have accrued more over that period.

Watford have won three and drawn one of Pearson's four home games in charge. They were winless in 12 matches at Vicarage Road prior to his arrival.

The Hertfordshire side have kept a league-high six home clean sheets.

However, they are the division's lowest scorers, with 21 goals.

Troy Deeney has five goals since Pearson took charge, with only Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scoring more often.

Ben Foster has kept a joint league-high eight clean sheets. He kept only seven throughout the whole of 2018-19.

Everton