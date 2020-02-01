Match ends, Barnet 2, Hartlepool United 1.
Barnet 2-1 Hartlepool United
-
- From the section Conference
Simeon Akinola scored a late winner as Barnet claimed a 2-1 National League victory over 10-man Hartlepool.
Gavan Holohan's dismissal for a second bookable offence after 48 minutes put Pools on the back foot and substitute Paul McCallum scored inside two minutes of his debut to give Barnet the lead.
McCallum arrived on loan from Solihull Moors on Friday and wasted no time in opening his account, prodding home from a corner after being introduced in the 62nd minute.
A Dan Sweeney own goal 15 minutes from time looked like handing Hartlepool an unlikely point, but Akinola - who earlier hit the crossbar with a free-kick - popped up with his 14th league goal of the season from McCallum's assist.
The result lifts Barnet above their opponents to 11th in the National League table.
Match report supplied by PA Media
Line-ups
Barnet
- 1Loach
- 2AlexanderBooked at 54mins
- 3JohnsonBooked at 35mins
- 14AkinolaSubstituted forSparkesat 87'minutes
- 6DunneBooked at 12mins
- 4Reynolds
- 8Adams
- 20da Silva Vilhete
- 22WalkerSubstituted forMcCallumat 62'minutes
- 23Tutonda
- 26Sweeney
Substitutes
- 11Sparkes
- 15McCallum
- 18Fonguck
- 19McBurnie
- 24Azaze
Hartlepool
- 40Beeney
- 2Southam
- 16Liddle
- 14HolohanBooked at 48mins
- 3Kitching
- 12OdusinaBooked at 59mins
- 8FeatherstoneBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMolyneuxat 84'minutes
- 29SheltonSubstituted forHawkesat 87'minutes
- 7Donaldson
- 23Toure
- 35KeenaSubstituted forHarkerat 51'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Harker
- 11Hawkes
- 15Mafuta
- 17Anderson
- 21Molyneux
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
- Attendance:
- 1,321
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnet 2, Hartlepool United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Josh Hawkes replaces Mark Shelton.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Dan Sparkes replaces Simeon Akinola.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Luke Molyneux replaces Nicky Featherstone.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 2, Hartlepool United 1. Simeon Akinola (Barnet).
Goal!
Own Goal by Dan Sweeney, Barnet. Barnet 1, Hartlepool United 1.
Booking
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Hartlepool United 0. Paul McCallum (Barnet).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Paul McCallum replaces Josh Walker.
Booking
Timi Odusina (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Cheye Alexander (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rob Harker replaces Aidan Keena.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Gavan Holohan (Hartlepool United) for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barnet 0, Hartlepool United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barnet 0, Hartlepool United 0.
Booking
Elliott Johnson (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Gavan Holohan (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
James Dunne (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.