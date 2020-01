Scottish League One ins and outs - January 2020

From the section

The summer transfer window closes at midnight on Monday, 2 September, but what business has each Scottish League One club done so far?

Airdrieonians

In: Leon McCann, defender (Hamilton Academical, loan to permanent). Loan: Andy Ryan, forward (Dunfermline Athletic).

Out: None permanent. Loan: Joseph Moore, midfielder (Cumbernauld Colts); Joshua Burke, defender (Royal Albert); Aidan Meechan, midfielder (Royal Albert).

Clyde

In: Gregg Wylde, midfielder (unattached). Loan: Tom Laing, defender (Dunfermline Athletic).

Out: None. Loan ended: Alex Petkov (Heart of Midlothian)

Dumbarton

In: Callum Wilson, midfielder (Partick Thistle). Loan: Sam Wardrop, defender (Dundee United).

Out: None permanent. Loan ended: Reghan Tumilty, defender (Greenock Morton).

East Fife

In: None.

Out: Steven Boyd, forward (Peterhead).

Falkirk

In: Ben Hall, defender (Partick Thistle). Loan: Raffael de Vita, midfielder (Livingston).

Out: Josh Todd, midfielder (Dundee); Lewis Toshney, defender (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Michael Tidser, midfielder; Ross MacLean, midfielder (Queen's Park). Loan ended: Lewis Moore (Heart of Midlothian); Rory Currie (Heart of Midlothian).

Loan: Denny Johnstone, forward (Stranraer).

Forfar Athletic

In: Steven Doris, forward (Arbroath). Loan: George Stanger, defender (Hamilton Academical).

Out: Dale Hilson, forward (Arbroath, undisclosed); Sean Burns, defender (Stenhousemuir). Loan ended: Rory Currie (Heart of Midlothian); Russell McLean (Montrose); Archie MacPhee (Formartine United).

Loan: Andy Jackson, forward (Brechin City); Ryan Shanley (Hibernian).

Montrose

In: None.

Out: Martin Rennie, forward (St Patrick's Athletic). Loan ended: Joel MacBeath, forward (Ross County)

Peterhead

In: Andrew McCarthy, midfielder (Queen of the South); Steven Boyd, forward (East Fife); Alan Cook, midfielder (Stenhousemuir).

Out: Rory McAllister, forward (Cove Rangers, undisclosed); Ross Willox, midfielder (Fraserburgh).

Loan: Mick Dunlop, defender (Hurlford).

Raith Rovers

In: None.

Out: None permanent. Loan: Joao Vitoria, forward (Stranraer).

Stranraer

In: Ryan Stevenson, midfielder (Troon). Loan: Denny Johnstone, forward (Falkirk); Joao Vitoria, forward (Raith Rovers).

Out: Ian Smith, forward (Cumbernauld United).