Scottish League Two ins and outs - January 2020

The summer transfer window closes at midnight on Monday, 2 September, but what business has each Scottish League Two club done so far?

Albion Rovers

In: None permanent. Loan: Nicholas McAllister, defender (St Mirren).

Out: Smart Osadolor, forward (Elgin City).

Loan: Jack Gordon, midfielder (Kirkintilloch Rob Roy).

Annan Athletic

In: Alex Mitchell, goalkeeper (Workington).

Out: Euan Griffiths, midfielder; Chris Smith, goalkeeper.

Brechin City

In: None permanent. Loan: Andy Jackson, forward (Forfar Athletic); Aidan Laverty, midfielder (Falkirk).

Out: None.

Cove Rangers

In: Rory McAllister, forward (Peterhead, undisclosed). Loan: Josh Mulligan, midfielder (Dundee)

Out: Fraser Aird, midfielder; Grant Campbell, defender (Fraserburgh). Loan ended: Declan Glass, midfielder (Dundee United).

Cowdenbeath

In: None.

Out: Connor Smith (Heart of Midlothian).

Edinburgh City

In: Alan Martin, goalkeeper (East Kilbride Thistle).

Out: None.

Elgin City

In: Smart Osadolor, forward (Albion Rovers). Loan: Cameron Harper, defender (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Ross Graham, defender (Dundee United).

Out: None. Loan ended: Daniel Hoban, goalkeeper (Inverness Caledonian Thistle).

Loan: Jake Thomson, midfielder (Strathspey Thistle); Liam McDade, defender (Strathspey Thistle); Darryl McHardy, defender (Rothes); Ashley Ballam, defender (Rothes); Owen Loveland, midfielder (Lossiemouth).

Queen's Park

In: Ray McKinnon, head coach; Peter Grant, defender (Greenock Morton); Ross MacLean, midfielder (Falkirk). Loan: Jake Davidson, defender (Dundee United).

Out: Mark Roberts, head coach; Reagan Thomson, midfielder (Newcastle United, undisclosed). Loan ended: Tommy Block, midfielder (Hibernian)

Stenhousemuir

In: Abdelhak Massougahou, midfielder (Jeanne d'Arc de Drancy); Greig Spence, forward (Arbroath); Callum Moore, midfielder (Dundee); Robert Wilson, defender (Arbroath); Sean Burns, defender (Forfar Athletic). Loan: Conor McBrearty, midfielder (St Mirren)

Out: Kieran Anderson, forward (Bo'ness United); Alan Cook, midfielder; Chris O'Neil, defender; David Marsh, defender; Max Potter, defender. Loan ended: Liam Scullion, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Dylan Dykes, midfielder (Greenock Morton).

Stirling Albion

In: None. Loan: Nicky Hogarth, goalkeeper (Rangers).

Out: Gareth Rodger, defender (Gala Fairydean Rovers).