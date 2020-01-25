Jermain Defoe: Rangers agree permanent deal with Bournemouth striker

On-loan Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Rangers on a permanent basis this summer.

The 37-year-old former England forward initially arrived at Ibrox in January 2019 and has scored 16 goals in 28 games this season.

Defoe has agreed a one-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

Manager Steven Gerrard described it as "fantastic news" about someone he says is "an incredible professional".

"It's something we have been working on over the weeks and it is great to finally get that done and dusted," he told Rangers' website.

"The way he goes about his work on and off the pitch, he is a credit to himself and his family.

"He is still contributing heavily - he is a major part of this group, this team and this squad and hopefully, together we can go and share some success as I think he deserves that."

Defoe was "delighted" to extend his stay at a club he regards as "special".

"When I first signed, as I've said many times, it was an easy decision because I have always known about the size of this football club and the history and the great players that have played for this club, so I think for it to get all sorted and for me to secure my future here for another year is really special," he added.