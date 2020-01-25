Sunday's gossip column: Bale, Aubameyang, Cavani, Fernandes, Mari, Rojo

Tottenham are working on a permanent deal that would see Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30, return to the club from Real Madrid before this week's transfer deadline. (Express)

Barcelona are not expected to pursue a move for Arsenal's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, during the current transfer window and will focus on Valencia's Spain forward Rodrigo Moreno, 28. (Sport)

However, Aubameyang may be targeted by Paris St-Germain as a replacement for Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 32. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Cavani, linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, has verbally agreed to join Atletico Madrid before the end of the January transfer window. (Goal.com)

Cavani rejected a contract proposal worth around £10m-a-year, plus a huge signing-on bonus from Manchester United. (Mirror)

Tottenham and Aston Villa will not pursue bids for Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the current window as neither is willing to meet Fulham's £40m valuation. The 25-year-old has an option to leave in the summer - if Fulham fail to secure promotion to the Premier League. (Star)

Arsenal are close to finalising the signing of 26-year-old Flamengo defender Pablo Mari. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United remain interested in Sporting's Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 25, but the two teams are unable to agree a fee. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Marcos Rojo is heading back to Estudiantes on loan - after Manchester United failed to find a buyer for the 29-year-old Argentine defender. (Mirror)

"This shouldn't happen on 25 January" Jose Mourinho criticises Inter over move for Christian Eriksen

Southampton have held further talks with Tottenham over a deal for England Under-21 full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, 22. (Mail)

Birmingham are prepared to turn down any offers for England Under-17 international Jude Bellingham, and are confident of keeping hold of the 16-year-old despite interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. (90 Min)

West Ham's New Zealand defender Winston Reid, 31, has turned down the opportunity of joining Charlton on loan. (TeamTalk)

Former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder Steven Nzonzi, the 31-year-old France midfielder on loan at Galatasaray from Roma, is considering a move to West Ham. (Le10Sport, via Star)

Leeds are in talks over a deal for RB Leipzig's French striker Jean Kevin Augustin, 22, who is on loan at Monaco. (Mail)