FA Cup: Cardiff City fans accused over chants at Reading

Cardiff City fans have been accused of discriminatory chanting during their side's 1-1 draw in the FA Cup fourth round at Reading.

Warnings relating to the alleged incidents were issued via the public address system at Madejski Stadium.

Reading's supporters group Royals Support said on social media there were "two isolated but wholly unacceptable incidents of discriminatory abuse".

Cardiff City said in a statement they were aware of the allegations.

"We will be speaking with Reading Football Club, Thames Valley Police and South Wales Police (in attendance with our travelling support) to ascertain the facts of the matter," it said.

"We will conduct these conversations with the relevant authorities before making any further comment."

A Football Association spokesperson says they are aware of the allegations and will be investigating.

Cardiff manager Neil Harris said: "We, as a football club, work extremely hard behind the scenes.

"For me, it's not about Cardiff or Reading today, it's about society in general.

"We have to make sure as a society and football industry that that everything is correct. That's all I can say on the matter at the moment."