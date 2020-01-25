Scottish League One: Leaders Raith Rovers edge seven-goal thriller with Montrose

Raith Rovers stay a point ahead at the top of Scottish League One after edging a seven-goal thriller at home to Montrose.

Falkirk are now three points clear in second after a 6-0 thrashing of Forfar Athletic as Airdrieonians drew 0-0 at home to bottom side Stranraer.

Fourth-top East Fife also slipped up, losing 2-1 away to Clyde.

Dumbarton failed to take advantage and remain adrift of the Fifers and Montrose after losing 1-0 at Peterhead.

Match of the day was in Kirkcaldy, where Rovers were three ahead by half-time as midfielder Ross Matthews fired the opener and, after striker Kieron Bowie shot their side into a two-goal lead, supplied his team-mate with the third.

But headers from striker Craig Johnston and on-loan Partick Thistle midfielder Mouhamed Niang reduced the arrears before midfielder Dylan Tait eased home nerves for a while until defender Aidan Quinn gave Montrose renewed hope for the final 15 minutes.

Second-bottom Forfar, now without a win in four games, must have fancied their chances of a surprise result at Falkirk Stadium until on-loan Hamilton Academical defender George Stanger's own goal in first-half stoppage time.

Indeed, it was not until the final 20 minutes when the roof fell in for the visitors as debutant Ben Hall, the former Partick Thistle defender, extended the lead with the first of his two goals.

Midfielder Aidan Connolly's own double bookended Hall's second, with defender Paul Dixon completing the scoring in stoppage time as Falkirk extended their unbeaten run to 11 games.

It was looking good for East Fife, who have now not won in four games, when defender Aaron Dunsmore fired them into the lead in Cumbernauld six minutes after the break.

However, former Scotland striker David Goodwillie fired Clyde level 11 minutes later with his 22nd goal of the season and Tom Lang, who has returned to Broadwood on loan from Dunfermline Athletic, secured a win for Danny Lennon's side with two minutes remaining.

Peterhead also left it late to stay level on points with seventh-placed Clyde, with forward Ben Armour firing the winner with eight minutes remaining to send Dumbarton to third consecutive defeat.