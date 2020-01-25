Italian Serie A
Torino0Atalanta7

Torino 0-7 Atalanta: Josip Ilicic hat-trick in seven-goal thrashing

Ilicic
Ilicic's hat-trick took him to nine goals in his last six games

Atalanta dealt a seven-goal thrashing to Torino in Serie A, as Josip Ilicic scored a remarkable goal from the halfway line on his way to a hat-trick.

Slovenian Ilicic struck a quickly taken free-kick from just inside the Torino half to lob home goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu for his second goal of the game.

Robin Gosens and Dvan Zapata scored before Ilicic extended the lead to 5-0.

The home side had Armando Izzo and Sasa Lukic sent off before Luis Muriel added two more for Atalanta late on.

It is the second time fifth-placed Atalanta have scored seven in one game this season, thumping Udinese 7-1 in October, and they now have 57 league goals this term, 11 more than the next highest side Lazio.

Rather than the scoreline, the game will most likely be remembered for Ilicic's quick-thinking strike from 40 metres - his ninth goal in his last six games.

But the wonder goal garnered different reactions from both team's Twitter accounts...

Line-ups

Torino

  • 39SiriguBooked at 89mins
  • 5IzzoBooked at 76mins
  • 33Nkoulou
  • 30Djidji
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 7LukicBooked at 89mins
  • 23Meité
  • 93LaxaltSubstituted forMillicoat 65'minutes
  • 24VerdiSubstituted forEderaat 79'minutes
  • 21Berenguer RemiroSubstituted forSilveira Neves Vojnovicat 78'minutes
  • 9Belotti

Substitutes

  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 10Falque
  • 17Singo
  • 18Ujkani
  • 20Edera
  • 22Millico
  • 25Rosati
  • 36Silva Nascimento
  • 80Adopo

Atalanta

  • 95Gollini
  • 2Toloi
  • 6Palomino
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 33HateboerBooked at 89mins
  • 15de RoonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forPasalicat 57'minutes
  • 11Freuler
  • 8GosensSubstituted forMurielat 82'minutes
  • 10Gómez
  • 72IlicicSubstituted forMalinovskiyat 71'minutes
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 3Caldara
  • 9Muriel
  • 17Piccoli
  • 18Malinovskiy
  • 20Da Riva
  • 31Rossi
  • 55Okoli
  • 57Sportiello
  • 88Pasalic
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamTorinoAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home11
Away26
Shots on Target
Home4
Away14
Corners
Home4
Away12
Fouls
Home17
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Torino 0, Atalanta 7.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Torino 0, Atalanta 7.

Booking

Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Salvatore Sirigu (Torino) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Sasa Lukic (Torino) is shown the red card.

Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).

Goal!

Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 7. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez.

Goal!

Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 6. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Atalanta. Rafael Tolói draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Soualiho Meité (Torino) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Lyanco.

Attempt blocked. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Muriel.

Attempt saved. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Simone Edera (Torino) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincenzo Millico.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Luis Muriel replaces Robin Gosens.

Attempt missed. Lyanco (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Soualiho Meité following a corner.

Corner, Torino. Conceded by Hans Hateboer.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Simone Edera replaces Simone Verdi.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Lyanco replaces Alex Berenguer.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Armando Izzo (Torino) for a bad foul.

Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Armando Izzo (Torino).

Attempt blocked. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy.

Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Berat Djimsiti.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Ruslan Malinovskiy replaces Josip Ilicic.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Andrea Belotti.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Soualiho Meité.

Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).

Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).

Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).

Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Vincenzo Millico replaces Diego Laxalt.

Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).

Simone Verdi (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Torino. Conceded by Mario Pasalic.

Attempt blocked. Andrea Belotti (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Mario Pasalic (Atalanta).

