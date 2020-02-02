Scottish Premiership
Hamilton12:30Celtic
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium, Scotland

Hamilton Academical v Celtic

Follow live coverage from 12:00 GMT

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 31Southwood
  • 2McGowan
  • 40Hamilton
  • 12Adedoyin
  • 3McMann
  • 13Gogic
  • 7Collar
  • 25Martin
  • 10Alston
  • 20Moyo
  • 99Ogkmpoe

Substitutes

  • 6Hunt
  • 8Davies
  • 16Templeton
  • 21Want
  • 22Gourlay
  • 26Dales
  • 28Smith

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 57Welsh
  • 2Jullien
  • 35Ajer
  • 49Forrest
  • 21Ntcham
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 3Taylor
  • 9Griffiths
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 11Klimala
  • 13Bauer
  • 14Arzani
  • 15Hayes
  • 17Christie
  • 18Rogic
  • 29Bain
Referee:
Nick Walsh

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic23201264145061
2Rangers23183257134457
3Motherwell2413293428641
4Aberdeen2410863027338
5Livingston249783631534
6Hibernian247983339-630
7Kilmarnock2475122230-826
8St Johnstone235992142-2124
9Ross County2457122350-2722
10St Mirren2456131932-1321
11Hearts2439122339-1618
12Hamilton2346132340-1718
