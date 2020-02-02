The FA Women's Super League
Man City Women2Arsenal Women1

Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 10Stanway
  • 6Houghton
  • 4Bonner
  • 3Stokes
  • 8Scott
  • 19Weir
  • 24Walsh
  • 15Hemp
  • 9Bremer
  • 18White

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 12Toland
  • 16Park
  • 25Wullaert
  • 28Bissell
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo

Arsenal Women

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 20Maier
  • 6Williamson
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 15McCabe
  • 14Roord
  • 8Nobbs
  • 7van de Donk
  • 17Evans
  • 11Miedema
  • 23Mead

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 16Quinn
  • 18Peyraud-Magnin
  • 26Grant
  • 27Filis
  • 30Mace

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 1. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).

Ellen White (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Georgia Stanway.

Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).

Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 0. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Keira Walsh.

Second Half

Second Half begins Manchester City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0.

Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) header from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women).

Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Georgia Stanway.

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Katie McCabe.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women1412023562936
2Chelsea Women1311203983135
3Arsenal Women14110337112633
4Man Utd Women127052081221
5Everton Women126061716118
6Reading Women135261824-617
7Tottenham Women135171222-1016
8West Ham Women124171527-1213
9Brighton Women143381028-1812
10B'ham City Women11218520-157
11Liverpool Women12138413-96
12Bristol City Women12138837-296
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC