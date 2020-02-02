Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 1. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 10Stanway
- 6Houghton
- 4Bonner
- 3Stokes
- 8Scott
- 19Weir
- 24Walsh
- 15Hemp
- 9Bremer
- 18White
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 12Toland
- 16Park
- 25Wullaert
- 28Bissell
- 34Benameur
- 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo
Arsenal Women
- 1Zinsberger
- 20Maier
- 6Williamson
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 15McCabe
- 14Roord
- 8Nobbs
- 7van de Donk
- 17Evans
- 11Miedema
- 23Mead
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 16Quinn
- 18Peyraud-Magnin
- 26Grant
- 27Filis
- 30Mace
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).
Ellen White (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Georgia Stanway.
Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).
Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 0. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Keira Walsh.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0.
Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) header from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women).
Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Georgia Stanway.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Attempt saved. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Katie McCabe.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.