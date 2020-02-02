Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Everton Women
Line-ups
Brighton Women
- 1Walsh
- 8Barton
- 14Kerkdijk
- 21Le Tissier
- 3Gibbons
- 4Bowman
- 17Connolly
- 7Whelan
- 15Green
- 9UmotongBooked at 63mins
- 11Nildén
Substitutes
- 2Roe
- 10Natkiel
- 12Lundorf Skovsen
- 19Simpkins
- 20Williams
- 24Bennink
- 25Fiskerstrand
Everton Women
- 18MacIver
- 2Hinds
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 13StringerBooked at 38mins
- 15PikeSubstituted forCainat 45'minutes
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 17Graham
- 11Kelly
- 8Kaagman
Substitutes
- 5van Es
- 14Morgan
- 16Cain
- 21Clemaron
- 23Korpela
- 25Coan
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Booking
Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Everton Ladies) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).
Danielle Bowman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Megan Finnigan (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Amanda Nildén (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Taylor Hinds (Everton Ladies).
Second Half
Second Half begins Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Everton Ladies 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Hannah Cain replaces Molly Pike.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Everton Ladies 0.
Foul by Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ini-Abasi Umotong (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Everton Ladies 0. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amanda Nildén.
Booking
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Amanda Nildén (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies).
Hand ball by Inessa Kaagman (Everton Ladies).
Attempt saved. Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Attempt blocked. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).
Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies).
Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).
Hand ball by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt saved. Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Amanda Nildén (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Everton Ladies).
Foul by Amanda Nildén (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Molly Pike (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
