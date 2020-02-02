The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea Women5West Ham Women0

Chelsea Women v West Ham United Women

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

  • 28Telford
  • 3Blundell
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 25Andersson
  • 18Mjelde
  • 24Spence
  • 5Ingle
  • 11Reiten
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 9England

Substitutes

  • 7Carter
  • 21Cooper
  • 23Bachmann
  • 27Napier
  • 30Berger
  • 34Wardlaw
  • 35Murphy

West Ham Women

  • 18Brosnan
  • 22Fisk
  • 5FlahertyBooked at 26mins
  • 26Vetterlein
  • 2Redisch Kvamme
  • 10Simic
  • 12LonghurstBooked at 49mins
  • 21Dali
  • 11Baunach
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8Kiernan

Substitutes

  • 1Moorhouse
  • 13Wallén
  • 15Galabadaarachchi
  • 16Littlejohn
  • 17de Graaf
  • 23Middag
  • 25Smith
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home13
Away1
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United Women. Esmee de Graaf replaces Leanne Kiernan.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea Women 5, West Ham United Women 0. Beth England (Chelsea Women) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert following a corner.

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.

Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea Women 4, West Ham United Women 0. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Drew Spence.

Attempt saved. Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women).

Second Half

Second Half begins Chelsea Women 3, West Ham United Women 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, West Ham United Women 0.

Attempt saved. Kenza Dali (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea Women 3, West Ham United Women 0. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Courtney Brosnan.

Attempt saved. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).

Hand ball by Julia Simic (West Ham United Women).

Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women).

Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women).

Hand ball by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).

Foul by Beth England (Chelsea Women).

Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kenza Dali (West Ham United Women).

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea Women 2, West Ham United Women 0. Beth England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

Hannah Blundell (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women).

Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).

Julia Simic (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sunday 2nd February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women1412023562936
2Chelsea Women1311203983135
3Arsenal Women14110337112633
4Man Utd Women127052081221
5Everton Women126061716118
6Reading Women135261824-617
7Tottenham Women135171222-1016
8West Ham Women124171527-1213
9Brighton Women143381028-1812
10B'ham City Women11218520-157
11Liverpool Women12138413-96
12Bristol City Women12138837-296
View full The FA Women's Super League table

