Chelsea Women v West Ham United Women

Substitution, West Ham United Women. Esmee de Graaf replaces Leanne Kiernan.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
- 28Telford
- 3Blundell
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 25Andersson
- 18Mjelde
- 24Spence
- 5Ingle
- 11Reiten
- 22Cuthbert
- 9England
Substitutes
- 7Carter
- 21Cooper
- 23Bachmann
- 27Napier
- 30Berger
- 34Wardlaw
- 35Murphy
West Ham Women
- 18Brosnan
- 22Fisk
- 5FlahertyBooked at 26mins
- 26Vetterlein
- 2Redisch Kvamme
- 10Simic
- 12LonghurstBooked at 49mins
- 21Dali
- 11Baunach
- 7Lehmann
- 8Kiernan
Substitutes
- 1Moorhouse
- 13Wallén
- 15Galabadaarachchi
- 16Littlejohn
- 17de Graaf
- 23Middag
- 25Smith
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 5, West Ham United Women 0. Beth England (Chelsea Women) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.
Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 4, West Ham United Women 0. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Attempt saved. Jonna Andersson (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins Chelsea Women 3, West Ham United Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, West Ham United Women 0.
Attempt saved. Kenza Dali (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 3, West Ham United Women 0. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Courtney Brosnan.
Attempt saved. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).
Hand ball by Julia Simic (West Ham United Women).
Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women).
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.
Attempt missed. Beth England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women).
Hand ball by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).
Foul by Beth England (Chelsea Women).
Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kenza Dali (West Ham United Women).
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 2, West Ham United Women 0. Beth England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Hannah Blundell (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women).
Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).
Julia Simic (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
