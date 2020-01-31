Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Lucas Moura's equaliser earned Tottenham a 2-2 draw against Manchester City in August

TEAM NEWS

Steven Bergwijn will be involved for Tottenham following the winger's £26.7m move from PSV Eindhoven.

Injured trio Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies remain out.

Manchester City will monitor Fernandinho, who has missed the last two matches through injury.

Centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who recently returned from a lengthy lay-off, missed the midweek derby against Manchester United because of fatigue and will also be assessed.

Leroy Sane is not yet ready to feature, while Benjamin Mendy is again set to miss out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Pep Guardiola has come up against Jose Mourinho more often than any other manager, and Mourinho has never faced one more often than Guardiola.

Their rivalry has been one of the themes of European football over the last decade - just as Mourinho versus Rafael Benitez was a thread recurring through the decade before.

Guardiola has come out on top in half of their 22 previous meetings, the first of which saw Inter face Barca in the Champions League of 2010.

Guardiola will have to come out on top again if City are to take advantage of third-placed Leicester facing fourth-placed Chelsea the day before - though Spurs will still think that they might yet reach the top four too.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho: "I'm happy [with my squad] but I have to answer yes it would be better with a striker.

"I cannot hide. If I say it's an easy situation to play three competitions without a striker, I'm going to lie and I cannot lie. It's important for us but if it's not possible for us, it's not possible.

"It's important that we are all together on this. We don't want just a striker to be helpful now, we want a striker who would be good for us and good for our future."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on why his rivalry with Jose Mourinho has cooled: "Maybe we are older and more experienced. I don't know.

"I know every time when we were at [Manchester] United or here, it was just about my press conference if I say something or if he say something.

"From my side, I always had incredible respect for what he did for football and in his career."

Their total is a joint-league low (with Norwich) prior to the latest round of games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are winless in six Premier League games against Manchester City (D2, L4), with their last victory coming at White Hart Lane in October 2016.

City have lost three of their last five league and cup away games against Spurs, but have won their last five Premier League away games in north London (versus Arsenal and Tottenham) - as many as they had in their first 40 such games in the competition (D10, L25).

Spurs have claimed 23 Premier League victories versus City - the only team they have a better record against is Everton (26 wins).

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have claimed just one point from a possible 18 this season against teams above them in the table prior to the weekend's matches.

Defeat would ensure Tottenham become the sixth club to lose 400 top-flight home matches.

They have lost two of their six home league matches under Jose Mourinho, as many defeats as in their final 15 home games under Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs have kept just two clean sheet in 17 league and cup games under Mourinho.

This will be the 23rd meeting between Mourinho and Pep Guardiola in all competitions. Mourinho has lost 10 of those encounters (excluding one defeat in a penalty shoot-out) - four more than he has against any other manager.

Dele Alli has had a hand in nine goals in 16 games under Mourinho in all competitions (scoring six and assisting three), which is three times as many as he recorded in 10 appearances under Pochettino this season.

Manchester City