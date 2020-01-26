Italian Serie A
Inter Milan0Cagliari0

Inter Milan v Cagliari

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 15Young
  • 23Barella
  • 20Valero
  • 12Sensi
  • 34Biraghi
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 2Godín
  • 7Sánchez
  • 11Moses
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 21Dimarco
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 32Agoume
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 46Berni

Cagliari

  • 28Cragno
  • 24Faragò
  • 40Walukiewicz
  • 15Klavan
  • 18Nández
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 17Oliva
  • 21Ionita
  • 33Pellegrini
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
  • 99Simeone

Substitutes

  • 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
  • 3Mattiello
  • 8Cigarini
  • 14Birsa
  • 22Lykogiannis
  • 29Castro
  • 37Gagliano
  • 38Porru
  • 90Olsen
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamCagliari
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).

Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nahitan Nández with a cross.

Offside, Inter Milan. Stefan de Vrij tries a through ball, but Cristiano Biraghi is caught offside.

Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).

Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Sunday 26th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus20163139192051
2Inter Milan21146141172448
3Lazio19143246182845
4Roma20115437221538
5Atalanta21115557282938
6Cagliari218763531431
7AC Milan219482226-431
8Parma208482727028
9Bologna217683233-127
10Torino2183102635-927
11Hellas Verona197572222026
12Fiorentina216782529-425
13Napoli206682828024
14Udinese2073101931-1224
15Sassuolo2064103235-322
16Sampdoria2054112033-1319
17Lecce2037102339-1616
18SPAL2143141533-1815
19Genoa2136122141-2015
20Brescia2143141939-2015
