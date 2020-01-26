Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Inter Milan v Cagliari
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 15Young
- 23Barella
- 20Valero
- 12Sensi
- 34Biraghi
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 2Godín
- 7Sánchez
- 11Moses
- 13Ranocchia
- 21Dimarco
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 32Agoume
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 46Berni
Cagliari
- 28Cragno
- 24Faragò
- 40Walukiewicz
- 15Klavan
- 18Nández
- 4Nainggolan
- 17Oliva
- 21Ionita
- 33Pellegrini
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
- 99Simeone
Substitutes
- 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 3Mattiello
- 8Cigarini
- 14Birsa
- 22Lykogiannis
- 29Castro
- 37Gagliano
- 38Porru
- 90Olsen
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamCagliari
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nahitan Nández with a cross.
Offside, Inter Milan. Stefan de Vrij tries a through ball, but Cristiano Biraghi is caught offside.
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).
Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.