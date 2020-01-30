Daniel Podence: Wolves sign Portuguese winger from Olympiakos

Podence played for Olympiakos in the Champions League against Tottenham in November

Wolves have completed the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiakos on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo had been looking to bolster a squad that has played 40 competitive games so far this season.

Podence has been capped by Portugal at all age levels bar the senior team.

The 24-year-old becomes the ninth Portuguese player at Molineux, along with manager Nuno.

He played in the Champions League for Olympiakos this season, scoring in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham in September.

Wolves are seventh in the Premier League, only six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the final Champions League spot.

Podence said: "My individual goals are to play as much as possible, help the team with goals and assists and, collectively, I'd like to qualify for the Champions League.

"That is a goal that's within our reach, and I hope we can have a better season than last year.

"I'm very excited. It was always a childhood dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I look at this achievement as a dream come true."