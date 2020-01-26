Women's FA Cup: Arsenal beat West Ham as minnows Ipswich reach fifth round

Katie McCabe fired Arsenal ahead after just 15 minutes at West Ham

Katie McCabe and Lia Walti struck to send 14-time winners Arsenal into the Women's FA Cup fifth round with a 2-0 win at last year's runners-up West Ham.

McCabe found the top corner in the first half before Walti's classy volley - her first Arsenal goal - sealed the all top-flight affair after the break.

Elsewhere, Women's Super League side Tottenham beat fourth-tier Barnsley 5-0 and Liverpool thrashed Blackburn 8-1.

Fourth-tier Ipswich beat Huddersfield 4-1 as Maddie Biggs, 16, hit three.

Ipswich are the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition after fellow National League Division One South East outfit Billericay Town lost on penalties at second-tier club Lewes.

There were also wins for Bristol City, Everton, Birmingham, Chelsea, Reading and Brighton as every WSL side taking on lower-league opposition avoided a cup upset.

Sunday's 15 winners join Manchester City, who beat rivals Manchester United on Saturday, in the fifth-round draw on Monday at 18:40 GMT which will be shown live on Sportsday on the BBC News Channel and online here.

Little trouble for top-flight sides

Rinsola Babajide has yet to score in the Women's Super League this season but netted four against Blackburn

Seven fourth-round ties pitted WSL clubs against Championship opposition - and the top-flight side prevailed on each occasion, albeit with varying degrees of comfort.

Rinsola Babajide scored four in Liverpool's hammering of Blackburn, while their Merseyside rivals Everton eked out a 1-0 win at home to London Bees courtesy of Inessa Kaagman's spectacular strike.

England's most-capped player Fara Williams scored twice as Reading won 5-0 at London City Lionesses, while Drew Spence and Emily Murphy netted two apiece as Chelsea triumphed 4-0 at the Championship's bottom side Charlton.

The three other ties between top-flight and second-tier clubs looked the likeliest to offer an upset, as sides flying high in the Championship took on struggling WSL clubs, but they still yielded no shocks.

Durham, quarter-finalists in each of the past two seasons, came the closest, taking the WSL's bottom side Bristol City to extra time before bowing out to a Katie Robinson goal for the hosts.

Harriet Scott scored twice as Birmingham City, 10th in the WSL, won 3-0 at Sheffield United, while Championship leaders Aston Villa lost 3-2 at home to Hope Powell's Brighton & Hove Albion.

Teen's treble, shootout sorrow and a 78th-minute abandonment

With those ties going to form, it was left to the minnows to provide the required cup drama - and they did not disappoint.

While the big giant-killing opportunity of the round fell by the wayside, as National League Division One North leaders Barnsley were well beaten at a Spurs side from three leagues above, Ipswich kept the fourth-tier flag flying on an unforgettable day for teenager Biggs.

She netted a first-half hat-trick as the Suffolk side, who sit second in Division One South East, stunned third-tier outfit Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.

Billericay came close to making it two fourth-tier teams in the last 16 but, having held Championship outfit Lewes 1-1 after extra time, they lost the penalty shootout 5-4 as Zoe Rushen's spot-kick hit the post.

There may yet be another fourth-tier side in the hat as eight-time Cup winners Southampton FC await an FA ruling over their abandoned game with Championship side Crystal Palace.

Palace led 3-0 when the referee called a halt to proceedings on 78 minutes, adjudging the pitch was too waterlogged to continue.

Rule 11(b) of the FA Women's Cup states: "When any match has been abandoned after it has commenced but before it has been completed, the Women's Football Board shall deal with the matter as it sees fit in its absolute discretion."

BBC Sport understands the FA plans to make a decision on the tie's status before Monday evening's fifth-round draw.

Elsewhere, fourth-tier Southampton Women - the side affiliated with the men's team - lost 4-1 to Championship side Coventry United at St Mary's, while Sunderland, 2-0 winners over Watford, are the only third-tier side in the draw after Burnley's 3-1 loss at home to second-tier Leicester City.

Sunday's Women's FA Cup fourth-round results

Bristol City 1-0 Durham (AET)

Burnley 1-3 Leicester City

Everton 1-0 London Bees

Huddersfield Town 1-4 Ipswich Town

Lewes 1-1 Billericay Town (Lewes won 5-4 on penalties AET)

Liverpool 8-1 Blackburn

Sheffield United 0-3 Birmingham City

Southampton 1-4 Coventry United

Sunderland 2-0 Watford

Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Barnsley

West Ham United 0-2 Arsenal

Charlton Athletic 0-4 Chelsea

London City Lionesses 0-5 Reading

Southampton FC A-A Crystal Palace (game abandoned after 78 minutes with Palace leading 3-0)

Aston Villa 2-3 Brighton & Hove Albion