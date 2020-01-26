SWPL Cup: Celtic and Rangers face Glasgow derbies in group stage

Celtic Women's new head coach Fran Alonso (centre) joined the club in January

Celtic Women's head coach Fran Alonso will face a Glasgow derby in his first match in charge in the SWPL Cup.

The 2018 finalists open their campaign against Glasgow Women, followed by games with Spartans and St Johnstone.

Rangers will face Queen's Park, Dundee United and Hamilton in Group B, while Hearts and Aberdeen are in Group C alongside Boroughmuir Thistle and Stirling University.

And in Group D, Motherwell will take on Partick Thistle, Forfar and Kilmarnock.

Holders Hibernian and last season's champions Glasgow City both receive a bye to the last eight, where they will be joined by the four group winners and two best runners-up.

A group stage was introduced for the first time this season along with a raft of changes to the women's game such as promotion and relegation play-offs and a new league structure.

The opening two games of the group are due to be played on 9 and 16 February ahead of the start of the league season, with the final group games being played on 1 March.

Full draw

Group A: Spartans, Celtic, St Johnstone, Glasgow Women

Group B: Hamilton, Rangers, Dundee United, Queen's Park

Group C: Hearts, Stirling Uni, Boroughmuir Thistle, Aberdeen

Group D: Motherwell, Forfar Farmington, Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock