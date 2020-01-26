Transfer rumours: Bergwijn, Ben Yedder, Piatek, Rodriguez

Tottenham are closing in on PSV Eindhoven's Dutch international forward Steven Bergwijn, 22. (Mirror)

Barcelona have offered £67m to sign Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder. The France international, 29, would fill the gap caused by Luis Suarez's injury. (Foot Mercato)

Tottenham have reopened talks with AC Milan over Poland forward Krzysztof Piatek, 24. (Sky Italia, via Mail)

However, Chelsea have reportedly been offered Piatek. (Star)

Arsenal are set to battle with Everton to sign Real Madrid's Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, 28. (AS, via Mail)

Leeds are set to sign RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, 22, on loan for the rest of the season. The Frenchman has been on loan at Monaco for the first half of the season. (Star)

Bournemouth are contemplating a late bid for Levski Sofia's Iceland defender Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson, 29. (90 Min)

Charlton could be set to sign Paul Pogba's brother Florentin, the 29-year-old Guinea international who has been training with the club's under-23s following his release from MLS side Atlanta. (Sun)

Charlton are also keen to bring in Tottenham's Republic of Ireland international striker Troy Parrott, 17, on loan. (Mail)

Everton are close to signing Inter Milan's Uruguay midfielder Matias Vecino for £17m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United are refusing to drop their £25m asking price for Chris Smalling despite a plea from Roma, where the 29-year-old English defender is on a season-long loan. (Sun)

AC Milan's former Liverpool midfielder Suso, the 26-year-old Spain international, is expected to join Sevilla. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United remain hopeful of a deal for Juventus and Germany midfielder Emre Can, 26, the former Liverpool player. (Express)

Burnley, Leeds, West Brom, Derby and Stoke are interested in St-Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi. The 22-year-old Cameroon international is available on loan until the end of the season. (L'Equipe)

Manchester United will offer Sunderland's highly-rated 16-year-old English defensive midfielder Logan Pye a five-year deal after he was linked with Arsenal. (Sun)