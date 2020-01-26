Emiliano Sala: Nantes pay tribute to Argentine striker

Nantes fans held up cards to make an image of Sala's face before kick-off on Sunday

French club Nantes paid tribute to their former striker Emiliano Sala at Sunday's game against Bordeaux.

Nantes worse a special shirt in the Argentina colours, and there were giant tifos around the ground and a minute's applause before kick-off.

Their home game came five days after the first anniversary of Sala's death.

The Argentine was flying to join Cardiff City from Nantes when the plane carrying him crashed into the English Channel on 21 January 2019.

His body was recovered from the plane wreckage in early February 2019, but 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson, from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, has still not been found.

Nantes' tributes in pictures

Sala's face covered the centre circle before kick-off

Nantes wore a special shirt in the blue and white of Argentina and tweeted: "Nantes will wear your colours. A jersey under which you would have shone," while Bordeaux had an Argentina flag printed under their crest for the game

Sala appeared on screens around the ground and as part of a giant tifo alongside former greats of the French club

A Nantes fan holds up an Argentina shirt inside the Stade de la Beaujoire