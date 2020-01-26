Hearts 2-1 Rangers: Ibrox side 'unrecognisable' - Steven Gerrard

Steven described eight players as "passengers" in the Tynecastle defeat

Rangers have "blinked big time" said manager Steven Gerrard after his side handed the title initiative to leaders Celtic with a 2-1 loss at Hearts.

The defeat leaves Rangers trailing the Scottish Premiership leaders by five points, albeit with a game in hand.

"Hearts deserved the win, they've rushed us off the pitch, they've rattled us," said Gerrard.

"You can lose a football match but when you don't recognise your players it's a bit of a shock."

Ryan Kent had given Rangers a second-half lead at Tynecastle, but goals from Steven Naismith and Hearts debutant Liam Boyce ensured Gerrard's 100th game in charge ended pointless.

It also ended Rangers' run of six consecutive victories and seven without a defeat.

"Before today's game Celtic were waiting for us to blink," said Gerrard. "Today we've blinked big time.

"I'm not sure there'll be too many blinks from now until the end, so we need to avoid that level of performance from now until the end of the season otherwise we might not be in a title race never mind competing for the league.

"Today, I could pick eight players that I didn't recognise - who were passengers. In 100 games, I've never sat here and said that."

However, the Rangers manager insists his side still have what it takes to wrestle the Scottish Premiership title from their Glasgow rivals.

"Yes, I still think we have the bottle," he said.

"That's my job now, to reset it and go again. And normally after a set-back we react really well but this is the first set-back I've been really disappointed both sides of the game."