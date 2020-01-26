Hearts 2-1 Rangers: Daniel Stendel urges players to believe in him

Liam Boyce (second right) celebrates his winning goal for Hearts against Rangers

Hearts' 2-1 win over Rangers came after Daniel Stendel urged his players to believe in him, said the Tynecastle manager.

Stendel's side, without a league victory since his arrival, fell behind to a Ryan Kent goal, but counters from Steven Naismith and Liam Boyce ended a winless Premiership run of 10 games.

The German said he told his players to trust his style of football.

"I said 'Believe what I say is right, this is the way we will play," he said.

"I can understand it's not so easy when you don't win but you can believe we will find success, and you can see today in every situation we had the courage to defend in front, to attack in the front, to press high and we believed even at 1-0 down that we can win this game.

"The last 10 minutes, the fight on the pitch from everybody was great."

Hearts remain bottom of the Premiership, but have now narrowed the gap on Hamilton Academical to one point.

Stendel said "It's time for us to change the situation in the table" as he revealed he ignored match winner and debutant Boyce's plea to come off just a day after joining from Burton Albion.

"It wasn't easy for Liam Boyce," Stendel told the Hearts website.

"He didn't train with the team before the game but we are convinced he is the right player for us, and the goal was great today, but also his performance. In the first half you can see he improved our game so much.

"After 65 minutes, he was very tired and asked to come off, but we can't substitute 10 players so he had to stay on, it was his decision and the right decision, and I feel he is the right personality for our team. He can be very important for us."