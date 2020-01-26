Monday's back pages

Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "Tamed by the Shrews"
Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "I won't be there"
The Times
In the Times, "I'll play kids in replay"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "Klopp can't tame Shrews"
The Guardian
In the Guardian, "We will honour the break"
Daily Mail
In the Daily Mail, "Crowning glory"
The Sun
In the Sun, "Shrew-2"

Top Stories