Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan complete signing of midfielder from Tottenham

Christian Eriksen made 225 appearances for Totteham since joining the club in 2013

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham for a fee of around £16.9m.

The 27-year-old Denmark midfielder told Spurs in the summer he wanted a fresh challenge with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

After a hoped-for move to Spain failed to materialise, Eriksen began the season with Spurs and played 28 times in all competitions this season.

Inter currently sit second in Serie A, three points behind leaders Juventus.