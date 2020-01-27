Confederation Cup: Libya's Al Nasr one of five teams to advance

The Confederation Cup is the second-tier continental club competition for Africa

Nigeria's Enugu Rangers caused an upset as they beat Egyptian side Pyramids 1-0 in Cairo in Group A of the Confederation Cup,

The win was not enough to help Enugu advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament as Egypt's Al Masry clinched a place with a 1-0 win over Nouadhibou of Mauritania.

It means the two Egyptian clubs both advance to the last eight with Pyramids already guaranteed to top the group.

Libya's Al Nasr and Guinea's Horoya along with Moroccan clubs Renaissance Berkane and Hassania Agadir also progressed to the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Group A

Al Masry ensured that they will finish second in Group A thanks to a goal from Burkinabe midfielder Saidou Simpore for minutes from time.

Pyramids, who had won the opening four games in the group, fell to a 73rd minute goal from Enugu's Ifeanyi George.

The results mean Pyramids remain top with 12 points, Masry are three behind with the eliminated sides Enugu on five and Nouadhibou on two.

Group B

Renaissance Berkane easily beat hosts ESAE 5-1 in Benin to seal their place in the last eight.

ESAE took the lead after just one minute through Eric Sewa but then on 13 minutes Alaeedine Ajaray came on as a substitute and went to to to score a hat-trick and weigh in with an assist.

Ajaray scored his first on 30 minutes, set-up Hamdi Laachir six minutes later and added a third for Berkane before half-time.

He completed his hat-trick shortly after the break with Mohamed Aziz scoring a penalty to complete the win and progression to the last eight.

In the other Group B game Zambia's Zanaco scored two late goals as they beat visitors DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo 2-1.

Motema Pembe took an early lead through Bayindula Nkongo before Kevin Amoh started off the sensational comeback in the 83rd minute.

The match looked destined to be a draw before substitute Moussa Soluleymanou grabbed Zanaco's winner in injury time.

Victory lifted Zanaco into second place in the group on nine points one behind leaders Berkane and two ahead of Motema Pembe.

ESAE are bottom of the pool with a single point and cannot make it through to the quarter-finals.

A draw for Zanaco in their final group game away to Berkane will see them advance while Motema Pembe must win against visitors ESAE to progress.

Group C

In Group C Horoya and Al Nasr both won their games to reach the last eight.

Burkinabe Dramane Nikiema scored for Horoya after just five minutes before Namibian Deon Hotto equalised for South African side Bidwest Wits.

Boniface Haba was on target just after the hour mark to seal the win for Horoya and with it a place in the quarter-finals.

Al Nasr beat Djoliba 1-0 in Mali thanks to a 63rd minute goal from Muetaz Husayn to also reach the last eight.

Horoya and Al Nasr meet in the final group game in Cairo, moved to Egypt due to the security issues in Libya, a draw will see the Guineans win the group.

Group D

In Group D Hassania Agadir a 1-1 draw in Nigeria with Enyimba was enough for the Moroccans to progress.

Youssef Alfahli found the net after just two minutes for Hassania only for Augustine Tunde Oladapo to equalise 14 minutes later.

The other Group D game in Algeria saw Paradou held to a goalless draw by San Pedro of Ivory Coast.

The results mean San Pedro can no longer progress and the second place from the group is between Enyimba and Paradou, who both play away from home.

San Pedro will host Enyimba as Paradou travel to face Hassania Agadir, who are already guaranteed to finish top of the group have 11 points.

Enyimba are currently second in the pool with seven points and only need a draw to progress while Paradou must win and hope the Nigerian side lose.

Confederation Cup results:

Group A:

Pyramids (Egypt) 0-1 Enugu Rangers (Nigeria)

Enugu Rangers (Nigeria) Al-Masry (Egypt) 1-0 FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania)

Group B:

ESAE (Benin) 1-5 RS Berkane (Morocco)

RS Berkane (Morocco) Zanaco (Zambia) 2-1 DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

Group C:

Horoya (Guinea) 2-1 Bidvest Wits (South Africa)

Bidvest Wits (South Africa) Djoliba (Mali) 0-1 Al-Nasr (Libya)

Group D: