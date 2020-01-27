Nahki Wells: QPR want Burnley striker on permanent deal after loan cut short

Nahki Wells scored six goals in his last four matches for QPR before being recalled by Burnley

Queens Park Rangers are keen to re-sign Burnley's Nahki Wells on a permanent deal after the striker had his loan stay at Loftus Road cut short.

The 29-year-old scored 15 goals in 29 appearances after joining the London side on a season-long deal in August.

QPR are among a number of Championship clubs, including Nottingham Forest, that want Wells.

"We are working hard for a positive conclusion," QPR chief executive Lee Hoos told the club website.

"I wouldn't normally make any comments regarding potential transfer targets but in this instance it is important our supporters know we are keen to sign Nahki on a permanent basis."

QPR have twice brought the Bermuda international to Loftus Road on loan deals, with Wells scoring nine goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for the R's in the 2018-19 season.

And Hoos admitted the club will face difficulties in trying to sign the former Huddersfield forward while trying to comply with spending rules.

"Our current valuations on the player are far apart and we cannot agree to a deal which will leave us in breach of FFP (Financial Fair Play regulations, which are now known as profit and sustainability rules)," Hoos said.

"We must ensure any agreement is financially viable for QPR."