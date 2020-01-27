Bartosz Bialkowski: Millwall make goalkeeper's deal permanent after loan from Ipswich
Bartosz Bialkowski has joined Millwall for an undisclosed fee after the goalkeeper's loan deal from Ipswich Town was made permanent.
The 32-year-old has made 30 appearances for the Lions after moving to The Den on a season-long loan in June.
In a five-and-a-half-year association with Ipswich, the Poland international made 178 appearances and won the club's player of the year honour three times.
Meanwhile, 33-year-old midfielder Shaun Williams has signed a one-year deal.
The length of Bialkowski's deal has not been disclosed.
