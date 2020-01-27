Ian Lawlor: Scunthorpe United sign Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper on loan

Ian Lawlor has played three EFL Trophy games since his last Doncaster start in League One in September

Scunthorpe United have signed Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old former Manchester City trainee comes in after Jake Eastwood was recalled by Sheffield United earlier in the transfer window.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international, 25, moved to Doncaster in 2017 and has played 85 times.

Having started the season as first-choice at Rovers he lost his place to Seny Dieng in mid-September.

"Ian needs game time so this is an opportunity for him to go and look to get some minutes under his belt, which is important to keep him ticking over and keep him sharp," Doncaster manager Darren Moore told the club website.

"We have a recall clause so can bring him back if needed, he has had to be patient this season but he is a big part of our plans and we feel this is a loan which will benefit him and us."

