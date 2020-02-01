Quiz: Can you name the last Celtic side to lose to Hamilton?

Scottish Premiership: Hamilton Academical v Celtic Venue: FOYS Stadium Date: 2 February Time: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Hamilton Academical will host to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, looking to upset the odds and claim a surprise victory.

The South Lanarkshire side have only beaten their Glasgow visitors 10 times in the club's history. The last victory came on 5 October, 2014, when Ali Crawford's goal proved enough to overcome Ronny Deila's side at Celtic Park.

But how many of the Celtic starting XI from that day can you remember?