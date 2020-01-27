Guernsey FC 'ride luck' for first win in eight games as they beat VCD Athletic 1-0

Tony Vance had not seen his side win a game for 53 days

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says his side "rode their luck" as they beat 10-man VCD Athletic 1-0 for their first win in eight matches.

The hosts had goalkeeper Nick Blue sent off early in the first half after he brought down Ross Allen outside the penalty area as he tried to round him.

Robbie Legg got the only goal in the 79th minute via a deflection.

But the hosts missed a late penalty as Charlie MacDonald's tame spot-kick was saved by Callum Stanton.

"We rode our luck, no doubt about it, but I think it's fair to say we're due some," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

The win was Guernsey's first since 3 December and sees them move up to 12th in the Isthmian League South East division.

Vance added that video analysis of former Brentford, MK Dons, Southend and Crawley forward Macdonald was key to coming away with all three points.

"He's taken penalties against us, he's had three now, and the footage we've got of him he generally goes one way," he said.

"We showed that before the game, Callum was ready for that and he admitted afterwards that he knew he'd gone that way with Callum and had to change his mind. He ended up doing a dinked penalty which fortunately for us and unfortunately for him he got wrong.

"It was nice we had that analysis and that psychology which even got to someone like him."