Jean-Kevin Augustin: Leeds sign Leipzig striker on loan

Jean-Kevin Augustin has scored 18 goals in 62 matches for RB Leipzig

Leeds United have signed RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old came through the youth system at Paris St-Germain and made 28 appearances for the French champions before joining Leipzig in 2017.

He spent the first half of this campaign on loan at Monaco, but only started four games.

The France youth international has played in the Champions League and Europa League with Leipzig.

He is Leeds' third signing of the January transfer window along with Elia Caprile and Ian Poveda.

