Devante Cole: Doncaster Rovers sign Wigan Athletic striker for undisclosed fee

Devante Cole scored four goals for Motherwell during his loan spell at Fir Park this season

Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Devante Cole from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who is the son of former Newcastle striker Andy Cole, has spent the first half of this season on loan at Motherwell.

Cole joined Wigan two years ago from Fleetwood, but made just seven substitute appearances and never scored a goal for the Latics.

He has agreed an initial deal with Doncaster to the end of the season.

