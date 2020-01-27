Truro City: Top-of-table loss to Chesham provides motivation for win over Swindon Supermarine

Former Plymouth Argyle captain and coach Paul Wotton has been in charge at Truro since the summer

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says his side's 3-1 win over Swindon Supermarine was motivated by their top-of-the-table loss to Chesham United a week earlier.

Nottingham Forest loanee Will Swan continued his good form with the opening two goals either side of half-time before Ryan Campbell pulled one back for their opponents.

Tyler Harvey's late penalty put gloss on the victory for Truro.

The win moved themy back to the top of the Southern Premier League South.

Wotton's side are a point clear of Chesham with a game in hand, after their rivals drew 1-1 with Taunton Town, having lost 4-1 at Yate Town in midweek.

"You have to use defeat as a motivator and not want to feel that feeling of defeat again and we were worthy winners," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall after the match.

"It's important you bounce back, you don't feel sorry for yourselves.

"In training, Thursday night, the lads were probably as good as they've been since I've been in charge at training."